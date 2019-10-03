QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QEP. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price objective on QEP Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on QEP Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. QEP Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.91.

Shares of QEP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,579,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.63 million, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.96. QEP Resources has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $12.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.93 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. QEP Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,259.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Trice purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 140,000 shares of company stock worth $534,450 over the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QEP Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,761,000 after buying an additional 6,792,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QEP Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,884,000 after buying an additional 88,258 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in QEP Resources by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,873,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after buying an additional 2,358,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in QEP Resources by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after buying an additional 515,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in QEP Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after buying an additional 40,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

