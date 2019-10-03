QLC Chain Market Capitalization Hits $4.01 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitbns and Binance. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $1.08 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00190168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.01009767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00089050 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain.

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Binance, Coinnest and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

