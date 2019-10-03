Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.54

Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.54 and traded as high as $5.81. Qualstar shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 18 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. Qualstar had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.47%.

In related news, CEO Steven N. Bronson acquired 6,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $32,251.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,384.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven N. Bronson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $31,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,617 shares in the company, valued at $93,402.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 100,457 shares of company stock valued at $548,246. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualstar Company Profile (NASDAQ:QBAK)

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

