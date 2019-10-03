Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 47,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 55,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $105.33. 448,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.46. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.50.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.06.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

