Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

QRTEA has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

QRTEA traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. 87,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,544. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,196.4% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 349.2% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

