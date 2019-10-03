RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. "

RDNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

RDNT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 222,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $702.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. RadNet has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $16.54.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.36 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 3.33%. RadNet’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John V. Crues sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $753,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Md Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,470.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,703 shares of company stock worth $1,522,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 34.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

