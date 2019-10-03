Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,071. Rambus has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 29,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $417,671.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,047.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $29,861.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,106 shares of company stock worth $607,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

