Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.42

Shares of Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.42 and traded as low as $64.69. Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs shares last traded at $66.26, with a volume of 572,779 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$67.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.43.

In related news, insider Bruce Soden acquired 28,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$67.08 ($47.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,934,759.60 ($1,372,169.93).

About Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC)

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and complex surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates approximately 235 hospitals and day surgery facilities with approximately 25,000 beds in Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, and Italy.

