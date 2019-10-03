Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.33

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 5871864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $960.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $851.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 7.08%.

In other Range Resources news, Director Margaret K. Dorman bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,592.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi bought 9,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,149 shares in the company, valued at $74,565.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,938 shares of company stock worth $176,159. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 598.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 137,096 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,804,000. Finally, Stelliam Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP now owns 2,955,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,500 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

