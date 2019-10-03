Raphael Lamm Purchases 15,000 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.56 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,400.00 ($16,595.74).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Raphael Lamm bought 33,664 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.54 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,808.90 ($36,743.90).

On Friday, September 13th, Raphael Lamm bought 426,537 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.54 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$656,866.98 ($465,863.11).

On Wednesday, September 11th, Raphael Lamm bought 318,500 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.48 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$471,061.50 ($334,086.17).

On Monday, September 9th, Raphael Lamm bought 127,654 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.44 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$183,949.41 ($130,460.58).

On Monday, August 26th, Raphael Lamm bought 100,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.41 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$141,400.00 ($100,283.69).

Shares of LSF stock traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting A$1.52 ($1.08). The company had a trading volume of 532,233 shares. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 52-week low of A$1.27 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of A$1.79 ($1.27). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.54.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

