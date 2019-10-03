REA Group (ASX:REA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $103.21

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.21 and traded as high as $110.24. REA Group shares last traded at $110.03, with a volume of 235,922 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$103.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$90.91. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.25.

Get REA Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. REA Group’s payout ratio is 158.09%.

In related news, insider Owen Wilson 2,053 shares of REA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. Also, insider Tracey Fellows sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$105.10 ($74.54), for a total transaction of A$956,428.20 ($678,317.87).

REA Group Company Profile (ASX:REA)

REA Group Limited provides advertising services to the real estate industry in Australia and Asia. It advertises property and property-related services on Websites and mobile apps. The company operates Australian residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, and Flatmates.com.au; Chinese property site myfun.com; and various property portals in Asia.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for REA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.