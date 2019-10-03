Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) will report sales of $20.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.39 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $15.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $77.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $82.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $97.75 million, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $111.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million.

Several brokerages have commented on RC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,235,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ready Capital by 561.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

RC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

