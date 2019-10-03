Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens downgraded Realogy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Compass Point set a $7.00 price target on Realogy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Get Realogy alerts:

NYSE RLGY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. 1,756,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,021. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. Realogy has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $721.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Realogy had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,429 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 40.4% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the first quarter worth about $3,766,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.