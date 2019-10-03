Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oracle (ORCL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) recently:

9/27/2019 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/24/2019 – Oracle was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2019 – Oracle was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Oracle was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2019 – Oracle had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2019 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

9/12/2019 – Oracle was given a new $57.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Oracle was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Oracle was given a new $57.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Oracle had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

9/12/2019 – Oracle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

9/12/2019 – Oracle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/12/2019 – Oracle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie.

9/12/2019 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Oracle was given a new $66.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Oracle was given a new $66.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Oracle was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Oracle was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Oracle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt.

8/16/2019 – Oracle is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,634,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,839,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 935,143 shares of company stock worth $49,307,209 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 346.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 577.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Oracle by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

