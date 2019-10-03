Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kion Group (KGX)

Kion Group (FRA: KGX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/1/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/13/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Kion Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/13/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Main First Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:KGX traded down €1.44 ($1.67) during trading on Thursday, hitting €45.99 ($53.48). 403,732 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €45.24 and a 200 day moving average of €50.99. Kion Group AG has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

