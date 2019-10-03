Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.03). Redfin also reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDFN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen set a $24.00 price target on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $16.00 price target on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.21.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,203.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 112,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,964,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $79,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,250 shares of company stock worth $2,843,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 21.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,779,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,134 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 13.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 677,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 82,008 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 7.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Redfin by 510.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 131,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter valued at $192,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 140,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,685. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Redfin has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.38.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.