Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

RWT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,824. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 150,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

