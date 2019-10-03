Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 1,511 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 292,354 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 187,183 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 86,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,129 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 45,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.26. 9,304,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,033,400. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $207.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $1,131,520.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,154.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

