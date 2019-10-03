Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,740.0% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $305.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.04.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.05. The company had a trading volume of 800,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,078. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $307.34. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.