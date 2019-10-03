Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.41. 45,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,490. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.62 and a 52 week high of $103.78.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

