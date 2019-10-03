Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $85.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average of $86.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $90.11.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.7864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

