Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $765,000 Stock Position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 1.36% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period.

Shares of PVI remained flat at $$24.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,758. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0217 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

