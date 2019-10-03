Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 269,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,937,000 after acquiring an additional 451,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,396. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.52. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $106.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 764,501 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra bought 1,360 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

