Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 33,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 122,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,239,000 after buying an additional 51,935 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus set a $81.00 target price on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.10.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STI traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.71. 1,929,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,215. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.16.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

