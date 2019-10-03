Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 230,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,096 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $36,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.29. 1,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,578. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52-week low of $127.84 and a 52-week high of $163.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.74.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,500 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $116,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,243. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.