Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

RPAY has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,197. Repay has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $429.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.64 and a beta of -0.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Repay stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 240,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.74% of Repay at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Featured Story: Put Option

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.