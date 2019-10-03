Revain (R) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Revain has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, BitFlip, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. Revain has a market capitalization of $23.77 million and $905,447.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00190528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.01006464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00089315 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Revain

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Kucoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX, Kuna, OKEx, YoBit, BitForex, Mercatox, BitFlip and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.