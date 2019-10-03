RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 2,498 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 4,386 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 27,208 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.55 per share, with a total value of $455,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,986.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,120. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,480,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,576. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.12 and its 200-day moving average is $241.67. The company has a market capitalization of $204.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

