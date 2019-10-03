RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,357 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Broadcom by 128.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 62.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.82 on Wednesday, reaching $269.03. The company had a trading volume of 589,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,330. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.23 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $5,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,026,600. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $285.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Charter Equity cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.06.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

