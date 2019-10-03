RFG Advisory LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 133.6% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000.

RSP traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.13. The company had a trading volume of 356,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,958. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.36.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.5201 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

