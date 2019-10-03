RFG Advisory LLC Has $475,000 Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 105.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 71.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth $36,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BP. ValuEngine cut BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Grupo Santander upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

BP stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,868,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,793. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. BP plc has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.79 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

