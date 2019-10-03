RFG Advisory LLC Has $535,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 132.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,705,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,058 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,055,000 after purchasing an additional 752,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after purchasing an additional 154,947 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 867,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 772,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,841. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

