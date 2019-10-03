RFG Advisory LLC Invests $421,000 in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Biogen by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after acquiring an additional 24,735 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 908.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $244.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

BIIB stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.95. 48,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,870. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $353.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. Biogen’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.