RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 168 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.89. 532,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.48. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $171.10.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,604,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $423,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,102 shares of company stock worth $5,414,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

