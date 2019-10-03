Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) Receives GBX 4,317 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,317 ($56.41).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMV. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 254,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($7.08), for a total value of £1,379,444.20 ($1,802,488.17).

Shares of RMV traded down GBX 20.20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 538.40 ($7.04). 2,502,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,308. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 415.20 ($5.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 588.10 ($7.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 28.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 532.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 536.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

