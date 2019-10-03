RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

RISE Education Cayman stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.43. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. RISE Education Cayman has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.84.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 8.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 52,822 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 238,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 142,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

