River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys New Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.03. 55,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,749. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.55 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 34.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $54.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

