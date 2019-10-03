River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $1.56 Million in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 345,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.23% of Luna Innovations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 12,592.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 818.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 101,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Luna Innovations news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 48,953 shares of Luna Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $328,474.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 964,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,654.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,040,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,772 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

NASDAQ LUNA traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.50 million, a PE ratio of 140.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

