River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $1.86 Million in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 399,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.45% of BioDelivery Sciences International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth $47,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at $172,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BDSI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. 2,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,791. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.30.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 24,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $117,383.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,874,637 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $34,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 588,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,683 shares of company stock valued at $935,142. 8.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.