River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 111,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.42% of Blue Bird as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 18,057.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Blue Bird in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 901.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 27,763.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

BLBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Blue Bird stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.02. Blue Bird Corp has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $308.77 million during the quarter. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a net margin of 2.74%.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.