River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,815,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,693,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,092,000 after acquiring an additional 69,329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 210,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 31,086 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $102,906.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $45,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at $388,777.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,417 shares of company stock worth $160,001. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 20,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

