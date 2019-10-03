River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases New Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,195,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,043,000 after purchasing an additional 59,260 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 54,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $4,225,313.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,997,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Compass Point set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.09.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,530,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,588. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

