Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) Major Shareholder International L.P. Elliott Purchases 1,951 Shares

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,534.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International L.P. Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 3,462 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $34,308.42.

On Friday, September 27th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 2,253 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,665.18.

On Wednesday, September 25th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 781 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,833.43.

On Monday, September 23rd, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,127 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $10,943.17.

On Friday, September 20th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 3,181 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,173.80.

On Wednesday, September 18th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,820 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $17,999.80.

On Monday, September 16th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 771 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,897.34.

On Friday, September 13th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 205 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,427.20.

On Wednesday, September 11th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 10,131 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,035.76.

On Monday, September 9th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 734 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $7,075.76.

Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,287. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $362.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $480.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.50 million. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 111.48% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRTS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $11,235,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 2,313.8% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,923,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,701 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

