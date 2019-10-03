Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roan Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROAN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. 21,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $230.34 million and a P/E ratio of 1.62. Roan Resources has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.18 million. Roan Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 34.06%. Analysts anticipate that Roan Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roan Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Roan Resources by 25.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC bought a new position in Roan Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Roan Resources

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

