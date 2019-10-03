Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,231,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $305,744,000. Comcast accounts for about 21.9% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Comcast by 7.3% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,208,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $248,109,000 after purchasing an additional 423,687 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in Comcast by 13.6% in the first quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 2,099,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $83,919,000 after acquiring an additional 251,188 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 29,893 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,335 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Comcast by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,512 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,477,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,396,022. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $203.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

