Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 26,500 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 0.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $422,191,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $160,765,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 61.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,492 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $118,438,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 137.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,710,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 9th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $271,076.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,131. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,685,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $83.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

