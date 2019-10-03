Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 110,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 637,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,058,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $41,875,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,743.9% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 481,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,547,000 after buying an additional 473,010 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 285.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Macquarie set a $226.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.92.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.43. 7,835,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,620,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.72. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

