Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €59.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.58 ($63.47).

ETR:DAI traded down €1.11 ($1.29) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €44.06 ($51.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,861,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is €44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. Daimler has a 52-week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52-week high of €60.00 ($69.77).

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

