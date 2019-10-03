Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$34.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$24.35 to C$28.97 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$34.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Pi Financial lowered Endeavour Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$26.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CSFB dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Mining has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.93.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining stock traded down C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.46. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$16.34 and a 52-week high of C$28.98.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$293.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 1.4900001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.52, for a total transaction of C$310,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,554,751.16. Also, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.65, for a total value of C$1,359,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,610,736.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,200 shares of company stock worth $1,958,604.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.