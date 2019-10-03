Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,539 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.68% of Manhattan Associates worth $30,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 410.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 373,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 148,354 shares during the period.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $3,499,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,863,510.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $297,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,100 shares of company stock worth $4,697,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,294. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.77. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

